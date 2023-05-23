^

Exam Results

Registered Electrical Engineers Special Professional Licensure Examination

The Philippine Star
May 23, 2023 | 7:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 20 out of 142 passed the Registered Electrical Engineers Special Professional Licensure Examination given by the Board of Electrical Engineering in: Abu Dhabi and Dubai, United Arab Emirates; Al Ahmadi, Kuwait; Al-Khobar, Jeddah and Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; Doha, Qatar; Manama, Bahrain and Singapore last April 2023.

Roll of Successful Examinees in the Registered Electrical Engineers Special Professional Licensure Examination. Held on April 22 & 23, 2023. Released on May 23, 2023.

 

1        ACUNIN, JOSEPH  ESTARES

2        BIGAY, ZARENE GALE  PARAJADO

3        CANIEZO, ELMER  UNTALASCO

4        CAUSING, MARVIN  TINGCANG

5        CESARIO, MELCHOR  DELA CRUZ

6        DALUSUNG, DONARDO  MANANSALA

7        DIGUSEN, JOHARI  ABAS

8        EGUIA, ANDRES  CLEOFE

9        ESPIRITU, PAUL CHRISTIAN  UY

10        FORMES, HAZEL  HERNIA

11        GUDASEN, JAYSON  PIPO

12        JUNSAY, LORD RUSELLE  REYES

13        LUGTU, ROLANDO  RESURRECCION

14        MAGLASANG, JHEROME  CARCUEVA

15        NAVARRO, RICKY  CIERVO

16        PAGARIGAN, ZEDRICK  GALAPON

17        REOLENTE, JOHN EDWARD  LEONARDO

18        REQUILLO, MARIO JOSEPH JR  BAGNOL

19        SANTIAGO, DOMINGO JR  AGANAN

20        VARON, ACE  GARCIA

