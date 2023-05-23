Registered Electrical Engineers Special Professional Licensure Examination
MANILA, Philippines — The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 20 out of 142 passed the Registered Electrical Engineers Special Professional Licensure Examination given by the Board of Electrical Engineering in: Abu Dhabi and Dubai, United Arab Emirates; Al Ahmadi, Kuwait; Al-Khobar, Jeddah and Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; Doha, Qatar; Manama, Bahrain and Singapore last April 2023.
Roll of Successful Examinees in the Registered Electrical Engineers Special Professional Licensure Examination. Held on April 22 & 23, 2023. Released on May 23, 2023.
1 ACUNIN, JOSEPH ESTARES
2 BIGAY, ZARENE GALE PARAJADO
3 CANIEZO, ELMER UNTALASCO
4 CAUSING, MARVIN TINGCANG
5 CESARIO, MELCHOR DELA CRUZ
6 DALUSUNG, DONARDO MANANSALA
7 DIGUSEN, JOHARI ABAS
8 EGUIA, ANDRES CLEOFE
9 ESPIRITU, PAUL CHRISTIAN UY
10 FORMES, HAZEL HERNIA
11 GUDASEN, JAYSON PIPO
12 JUNSAY, LORD RUSELLE REYES
13 LUGTU, ROLANDO RESURRECCION
14 MAGLASANG, JHEROME CARCUEVA
15 NAVARRO, RICKY CIERVO
16 PAGARIGAN, ZEDRICK GALAPON
17 REOLENTE, JOHN EDWARD LEONARDO
18 REQUILLO, MARIO JOSEPH JR BAGNOL
19 SANTIAGO, DOMINGO JR AGANAN
20 VARON, ACE GARCIA
- Latest