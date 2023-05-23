Registered Electrical Engineers Special Professional Licensure Examination

MANILA, Philippines — The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 20 out of 142 passed the Registered Electrical Engineers Special Professional Licensure Examination given by the Board of Electrical Engineering in: Abu Dhabi and Dubai, United Arab Emirates; Al Ahmadi, Kuwait; Al-Khobar, Jeddah and Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; Doha, Qatar; Manama, Bahrain and Singapore last April 2023.

Roll of Successful Examinees in the Registered Electrical Engineers Special Professional Licensure Examination. Held on April 22 & 23, 2023. Released on May 23, 2023.

1 ACUNIN, JOSEPH ESTARES

2 BIGAY, ZARENE GALE PARAJADO

3 CANIEZO, ELMER UNTALASCO

4 CAUSING, MARVIN TINGCANG

5 CESARIO, MELCHOR DELA CRUZ

6 DALUSUNG, DONARDO MANANSALA

7 DIGUSEN, JOHARI ABAS

8 EGUIA, ANDRES CLEOFE

9 ESPIRITU, PAUL CHRISTIAN UY

10 FORMES, HAZEL HERNIA

11 GUDASEN, JAYSON PIPO

12 JUNSAY, LORD RUSELLE REYES

13 LUGTU, ROLANDO RESURRECCION

14 MAGLASANG, JHEROME CARCUEVA

15 NAVARRO, RICKY CIERVO

16 PAGARIGAN, ZEDRICK GALAPON

17 REOLENTE, JOHN EDWARD LEONARDO

18 REQUILLO, MARIO JOSEPH JR BAGNOL

19 SANTIAGO, DOMINGO JR AGANAN

20 VARON, ACE GARCIA