Exam Results

Chemical Engineers Special Professional Licensure Examination

The Philippine Star
May 22, 2023

MANILA, Philippines — The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 5 out of 12 passed the Chemical Engineers Special Professional Licensure Examination given by the Board of Chemical Engineering in: Abu Dhabi and Dubai, United Arab Emirates; Al-Khobar and Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Doha, Qatar last April 2023.

Roll of Successful Examinees in the Chemical Engineers Special Professional Licensure Examination. Held on April 22, 2023 & FF. Days. Released on May 22, 2023

 

1        AGBUNAG, ELMAR  BUYAO

2        PABILONA, CZARINA FAYE  MOCOY

3        PAGAPONG, SANDE  GALANIDA

4        PILLORA, ROBERT  VILLARBA

5        REYES, HAZEL MARIE  JORDAN

 

