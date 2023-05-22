Chemical Engineers Special Professional Licensure Examination

MANILA, Philippines — The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 5 out of 12 passed the Chemical Engineers Special Professional Licensure Examination given by the Board of Chemical Engineering in: Abu Dhabi and Dubai, United Arab Emirates; Al-Khobar and Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Doha, Qatar last April 2023.

Roll of Successful Examinees in the Chemical Engineers Special Professional Licensure Examination. Held on April 22, 2023 & FF. Days. Released on May 22, 2023

1 AGBUNAG, ELMAR BUYAO

2 PABILONA, CZARINA FAYE MOCOY

3 PAGAPONG, SANDE GALANIDA

4 PILLORA, ROBERT VILLARBA

5 REYES, HAZEL MARIE JORDAN