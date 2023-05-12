^

Psychometricians Special Professional Licensure Examination Results

The Philippine Star
May 12, 2023 | 8:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 4 out of 14 passed the Psychometricians Special Professional Licensure Examination given by the Board of Psychology in: Abu Dhabi and Dubai, United Arab Emirates; Manama, Bahrain; Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and in Doha, Qatar last April 2023.

The Board of Psychology is composed of Ms. Miriam P. Cue, Chairman; Ms. Imelda Virginia G. Villar and Hector M. Perez Members.

Roll of Successful Examinees in the Psychometricians Licensure Examination (Sple). Held on April 22 & 23, 2023 .Released on May 12, 2023

Seq. No.         N a m e

1        ALAURIN, BRYAN  LUWANGCO

2        MANGLIGOT, REYMUND-GERALD  ESPINOSA

3        MINDALANO, JOHAYRAH  RODI

4        SANTILLAN, ARTCHER  GANALON

PRC
Philstar
