Psychometricians Special Professional Licensure Examination Results

MANILA, Philippines — The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 4 out of 14 passed the Psychometricians Special Professional Licensure Examination given by the Board of Psychology in: Abu Dhabi and Dubai, United Arab Emirates; Manama, Bahrain; Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and in Doha, Qatar last April 2023.

The Board of Psychology is composed of Ms. Miriam P. Cue, Chairman; Ms. Imelda Virginia G. Villar and Hector M. Perez Members.

Roll of Successful Examinees in the Psychometricians Licensure Examination (Sple). Held on April 22 & 23, 2023 .Released on May 12, 2023

Seq. No. N a m e

1 ALAURIN, BRYAN LUWANGCO

2 MANGLIGOT, REYMUND-GERALD ESPINOSA

3 MINDALANO, JOHAYRAH RODI

4 SANTILLAN, ARTCHER GANALON