Exam Results

Mechanical Engineers Licensure Examination

The Philippine Star
March 2, 2023 | 10:30pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 3,774 out of 6,070 passed the Mechanical Engineers Licensure Examination given by the Board of Mechanical Engineering in N. C. R., Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Koronadal, Legazpi, Lucena, Pampanga, Rosales, Tacloban and Zamboanga last February 2023. The result of examination with respect to one (1) examinee was withheld pending final determination of his/her liabilities under the rules and regulations governing licensure examinations.

 

Roll of Successful Examinees in the Mechanical Engineers Licensure Examination. Held on February 26 and 27, 2023. Released on March 2, 2023

 

