Midwife Licensure Examination

November 10, 2022 | 8:30pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 1,768 out of 3,472 passed the Midwife Licensure Examination given by the Board of Midwifery in Manila, Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Koronadal, Legazpi, Lucena, Pagadian, Pampanga, Rosales, Tacloban, Tuguegarao and Zamboanga this November 2022

Roll of Successful Examinees in the Midwife Licensure Examination.

Held on November 6 and 7, 2022.  Released on November 10, 2022.

                    

