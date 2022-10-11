Geodetic Engineer Licensure Examination

MANILA, Philippines — The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 602 out of 1,142 passed the Geodetic Engineer Licensure Examination given by the Board of Geodetic Engineering in Manila, Baguio, Cebu, Davao, Legazpi, Pagadian, Tacloban, Tuguegarao and Zamboanga this October 2022.

Roll of Successful Examinees in the Geodetic Engineer Licensure Examination Held on October 6 and 7, 2022 Released on October 11, 2022