^

Exam Results

Agricultural and Biosystems Engineer Licensure Examination

The Philippine Star
September 20, 2022 | 6:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 832 out of 1,968 passed the Agricultural and Biosystems Engineer Licensure Examination given by the Board of Agricultural and Biosystems Engineering in Manila, Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Koronadal, Legazpi, Lucena and Tuguegarao this September 2022.

Roll of Successful Examinees in the Agricultural and Biosystems Engineer Licensure Examination Held on September 15 and 16, 2022 Released on September 20, 2022.

AGRICULTURAL

EXAM RESULTS
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest

Mining Engineer Licensure Examination

10 hours ago
The Professional Regulation Commission announces that 253 out of 389 passed the Mining Engineer Licensure Examination given by the Board of Mining Engineering in Manila, Baguio, Cebu, Davao and Legazpi last August...
10 hours ago
Exam Results
fbtw

Librarian Licensure Examination

4 days ago
The Professional Regulation Commission announces that 113 out of 237 passed the Librarian Licensure Examination given by the Board for Librarians in Manila, Baguio, Cagayan De Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Legazpi, Lucena,...
4 days ago
Exam Results
fbtw

Real Estate Appraiser Licensure Examination

7 days ago
The Professional Regulation Commission announces that 356 out of 626 passed the Real Estate Appraiser Licensure Examination given by the Board of Real Estate Service in Manila, Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao,...
7 days ago
Exam Results
fbtw

Physician Qualifying Assessment - Foreign Medical Professionals Results Released

11 days ago
The Professional Regulation Commission announces that 1 out of 9 passed the Physician Qualifying Assessment – Foreign Medical Professionals given by the Board of Medicine in Manila this September 2022.
11 days ago
Exam Results
fbtw

Electrical Engineer Licensure Examination

11 days ago
The Professional Regulation Commission announces that 2,467 out of 4,914 passed the Registered Electrical Engineer Licensure Examination and 2,433 out of 3,857 passed the Registered Master Electrician Licensure Examination...
11 days ago
Exam Results
fbtw

Sanitary Engineer Computer-Based Licensure Examination

September 5, 2022 - 6:00pm
The Professional Regulation Commission announces that 67 out of 189 passed the Sanitary Engineer Computer-Based Licensure Examination given by the Board of Sanitary Engineering in Manila last August 2022.
September 5, 2022 - 6:00pm
Exam Results
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with