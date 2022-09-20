Agricultural and Biosystems Engineer Licensure Examination
September 20, 2022 | 6:00pm
MANILA, Philippines — The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 832 out of 1,968 passed the Agricultural and Biosystems Engineer Licensure Examination given by the Board of Agricultural and Biosystems Engineering in Manila, Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Koronadal, Legazpi, Lucena and Tuguegarao this September 2022.
Roll of Successful Examinees in the Agricultural and Biosystems Engineer Licensure Examination Held on September 15 and 16, 2022 Released on September 20, 2022.
