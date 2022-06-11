Philippine Nurse Licensure Examination

MANILA, Philippines — The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 6,616 out of 9,729 passed the Philippine Nurse Licensure Examination given by the Board of Nursing in Manila, Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Koronadal, Legazpi, Lucena, Pagadian, Pampanga, Rosales, Tacloban, Tuguegarao and Zamboanga last May 2022. The result of examination with respect to one (1) examinee was withheld as per Board Resolution No. 04 dated June 10, 2022.

Roll of Successful Examinees in the Philippine Nurse Licensure Examination. Held on May 29 & 30, 2022. Released on June 10, 2022.