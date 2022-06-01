Certified Public Accountant Licensure Examination

MANILA, Philippines — The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 990 out of 4,442 passed the Certified Public Accountant Licensure Examination given by the Board of Accountancy in Manila, Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Koronadal, Legazpi, Lucena, Pagadian, Pampanga, Rosales, Tacloban, Tuguegarao and Zamboanga last May 2022.

Roll of Successful Examinees in the C. P. A. Licensure Examination Held on May 22, 2022 & FF. Days Released on June 1, 2022