Exam Results

Certified Public Accountant Licensure Examination

The Philippine Star
June 1, 2022 | 9:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 990 out of 4,442 passed the Certified Public Accountant Licensure Examination given by the Board of Accountancy in Manila, Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Koronadal, Legazpi, Lucena, Pagadian, Pampanga, Rosales, Tacloban, Tuguegarao and Zamboanga last May 2022.

Roll of Successful Examinees in the C. P. A. Licensure Examination Held on May 22, 2022 & FF. Days Released on June 1, 2022

Dental Hygienist Licensure Examination

1 day ago
The Professional Regulation Commission announces that 11 out of 20 passed the Dental Hygienist Licensure Examination given by the Board of Dentistry in Manila this
1 day ago
Exam Results
Chemical Engineer Licensure Examination

8 days ago
The Professional Regulation Commission announces that 585 out of 1,032 passed the Chemical Engineer Licensure Examination given by the Board of Chemical Engineering in Manila, Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao,...
8 days ago
Exam Results
Dentist Licensure Examination

12 days ago
The Professional Regulation Commission announces that 683 out of 1,472 passed the May 2022 Dentist Licensure Examinatio.
12 days ago
Exam Results
Civil Engineer Licensure Examination

May 12, 2022 - 3:30pm
The Professional Regulation Commission announces that 5,836 out of 13,781 passed the Civil Engineer Licensure Examination given by the Board of Civil Engineering in Manila, Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo,...
May 12, 2022 - 3:30pm
Exam Results
Electrical Engineer Licensure Examination

May 5, 2022 - 6:00am
The Professional Regulation Commission announces that 3,029 out of 5,567 passed the Registered Electrical Engineer Licensure Examination and 1,717 out of 3,712 passed the Registered Master Electrician Licensure Examination...
May 5, 2022 - 6:00am
Exam Results
Professional Electrical Engineer

May 5, 2022 - 5:00am
The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 55 passed the Technical Evaluation for the Upgrading as Professional Electrical Engineers given by the Board of Electrical Engineering in Manila last April...
May 5, 2022 - 5:00am
Exam Results
