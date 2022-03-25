^

Exam Results

Real Estate Consultant Licensure Examination

The Philippine Star
March 25, 2022 | 5:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 314 out of 342 passed the Real Estate Consultant Licensure Examination given by the Board of Real Estate Service in Manila, Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo and Legazpi last December 9, 2021 (Written) and January 4 to March 17, 2022 (Revalida).

 

List of passers: Real Estate Consultant Licensure Examination

REAL ESTATE CONSULTANT LICENSURE EXAMINATION
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest

Medical Technologist Licensure Examination            

1 day ago
The Professional Regulation Commission announces that 1,268 out of 2,752 passed the Medical Technologist Licensure Examination given by the Board of Medical Technology in Manila, Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao,...
1 day ago
Exam Results
fbtw

Medical Technologist Licensure Examination

1 day ago
The Professional Regulation Commission announces that 1,268 out of 2,752 passed the Medical Technologist Licensure Examination
1 day ago
Exam Results
fbtw

Physician Licensure Examination Results

6 days ago
The Professional Regulation Commission announces that 1,427 out of 2,837 passed the Physician Licensure Examination given by the Board of Medicine in Manila, Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Legazpi,...
6 days ago
Exam Results
fbtw

Dentist Licensure Examination

7 days ago
The Professional Regulation Commission announces that 731 out of 1,660 passed the January 2022 Dentist Licensure Examination given by the Board of Dentistry in Manila, Baguio, Cebu, Davao and Iloilo last January...
7 days ago
Exam Results
fbtw

Geodetic Engineer Licensure Examination

10 days ago
The Professional Regulation Commission announces that 21 out of 51 passed the Geodetic Engineer Licensure Examination given by the Board of Geodetic Engineering in Cebu this March 2022.
10 days ago
Exam Results
fbtw

Licensure Examination for Teachers

14 days ago
he Professional Regulation Commission and the Board for Professional Teachers announces that 8,737 elementary teachers out of 15,696 examinees (55.66%) and 12,074 secondary teachers out of 22,454 examinees (53.77%)...
14 days ago
Exam Results
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with