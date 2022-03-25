Real Estate Consultant Licensure Examination
March 25, 2022 | 5:00pm
MANILA, Philippines — The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 314 out of 342 passed the Real Estate Consultant Licensure Examination given by the Board of Real Estate Service in Manila, Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo and Legazpi last December 9, 2021 (Written) and January 4 to March 17, 2022 (Revalida).
List of passers: Real Estate Consultant Licensure Examination
