Chemist Licensure Examination

MANILA, Philippines — The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 134 out of 369 passed the Chemist Licensure Examination and 1,074 out of 1,322 passed the Chemical Technician Licensure Examination given by the Board of Chemistry in Manila, Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Koronadal, Legazpi, Lucena, San Fernando, Tacloban and Zamboanga last October 2021.

Roll of Successful Examinees in the Chemist Licensure Examination Held on October 27 & 28, 2021 Released on November 5, 2021