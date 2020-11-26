Physician Licensure Examination
(The Philippine Star) - November 26, 2020 - 9:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 3,538 out of 4,704 passed the Physician Licensure Examination (Complete, Prelims and For Completion) given by the Board of Medicine in the cities of Manila, Baguio, Cagayan De Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Legazpi, Lucena, Tacloban, Tuguegarao and Zamboanga this November 2020. The results of examination with respect to two (2) examinees were withheld pending final determination of their liabilities under the rules and regulations governing licensure examinations and ninety-six (96) examinees were withheld pending completion of the remaining subjects in the Physician Licensure Examination.

Held on November 10, 2020. Released on November 25, 2020

Roll of Successful Examinees in the PHYSICIAN LICENSURE EXAMINATION

