MANILA, Philippines — The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 1,242 out of 2,229 passed the Architect Licensure Examination (ALE) given by the Board of Architecture headed by its Chairman, Arch. Robert S. Sac and board member, Arch. Robert M. Mirafuente.

The examination was held in Manila, Baguio, Cebu, Davao, Legazpi and Zamboanga last January 24 and January 26, 2020.

Roll of Successful Examinees in the Architect Liscensure Examination