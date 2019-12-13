MANILA, Philippines — The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 6 out of 76 passed the Dental Technologist Licensure Examination given by the Board of Dentistry in Manila this December 2019.

The members of the Board of Dentistry who gave the licensure examination are Dr. Maria Jona D. Godoy, Officer-In-Charge; Dr. Roberto M. Tajonera, Dr. Melinda L. Garcia, Dr. Rodolfo R. Drapete and Dr. Carlito D. Paragas, Members.

Roll of Successful Examinees in the Dental Technologist Licensure Examination Held on December 10, 2019 & FF. days Released on December 13, 2019

1 AURE, MARY LYNE DE GUZMAN

2 BUTCON, IAN LOPEZ

3 CAMPANA, BON BRYAN AZOTILLO

4 FABRIGAS, ROMELA JOY BUERON

5 FRANCISCO, BRENDAN JAKOB ORDOÑEZ

6 YAMAT, CRISTINE DALE DOMINGO