Dental Technologist Licensure Examination
(The Philippine Star) - December 13, 2019 - 3:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 6 out of 76 passed the Dental Technologist Licensure Examination given by the Board of Dentistry in Manila this December 2019.

The members of the Board of Dentistry who gave the licensure examination are Dr. Maria Jona D. Godoy, Officer-In-Charge; Dr. Roberto M. Tajonera, Dr. Melinda L. Garcia, Dr. Rodolfo R. Drapete and Dr. Carlito D. Paragas, Members.

Roll of Successful Examinees in the Dental Technologist Licensure Examination Held on December 10, 2019 & FF. days  Released on December 13, 2019

1        AURE, MARY LYNE  DE GUZMAN

2        BUTCON, IAN  LOPEZ

3        CAMPANA, BON BRYAN  AZOTILLO

4        FABRIGAS, ROMELA JOY  BUERON

5        FRANCISCO, BRENDAN JAKOB  ORDOÑEZ

6        YAMAT, CRISTINE DALE  DOMINGO

DENTAL TECHNOLOGIST EXAM RESULT
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
Nurse Licensure Examination
December 6, 2019 - 1:00pm
The Professional Regulation Commission announces that 7,627 out of 13,816 passed the Nurse Licensure Examination given by the Board of Nursing in the cities of Manila, Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo,...
7 days ago
Exam Results
fb tw
Customs Broker Licensure Examination
November 26, 2019 - 4:00pm
The Professional Regulation Commission announces that 1,166 out of 2,909 passed the Customs Broker Licensure Examination given by the Board for Customs Brokers in Manila, Cebu and Davao this November 2019.
17 days ago
Exam Results
fb tw
Geologist Licensure Examination
November 19, 2019 - 5:00pm
The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 262 out of 473 passed the Geologist Licensure Examination given by the Board of Geology in Manila this November 2019.
24 days ago
Exam Results
fb tw
Aeronautical Engineer Licensure Examination
November 19, 2019 - 3:00pm
The Professional Regulation Commission announces that 340 out of 525 passed the Aeronautical Engineer Licensure Examination given by the Board of Aeronautical Engineering in Manila this November 2019.
24 days ago
Exam Results
fb tw
Agriculturist Licensure Examination
November 19, 2019 - 2:00pm
The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 5,538 out of 13,492 passed the Agriculturist Licensure Examination given by the Board of Agriculture in the cities of Manila, Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu,...
24 days ago
Exam Results
fb tw
Civil Engineer Licensure Examination
November 15, 2019 - 4:00pm
The Professional Regulation Commission announces that 6,510 out of 15,075 passed the Civil Engineer Licensure Examination given by the Board of Civil Engineering in the cities of Manila, Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu,...
28 days ago
Exam Results
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with