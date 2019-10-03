Certified Public Accountant Licensure Examination
October 3, 2019

MANILA, Philippines — The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 2 out of 164 passed the Certified Public Accountant Licensure Examination given by the Board of Accountancy in: Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; Al-Khobar, Jeddah and Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; Manama, Bahrain; Doha, Qatar and in Al Ahmadi, Kuwait last August 2019.

Roll of Successful Examinees in the C. P. A.  Licensure Examination (SPLE)

Held on August 12, 2019; Released on October 3, 2019

1        ALVAREZ, EDISON  MENICABLE

2        SALES, FRANCIS MIGUEL  DEL ROSARIO

2019 CERTIFIED PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT LICENSURE EXAMINATION
