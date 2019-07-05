Architect Licensure Examination
(The Philippine Star) - July 5, 2019 - 5:30pm
MANILA, Philippines — The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 2,104 out of 3,172 passed the Architect Licensure Examination (ALE) given by the Board of Architecture headed by its Chairman, Arch. Robert S. Sac and board member, Arch. Robert M. Mirafuente. The examination was held in Manila, Baguio, Cebu, Davao, Legazpi and Zamboanga last June 28 and 30, 2019.
Roll of Successful Examinees in the Architect Licensure Examination
Sponsored Articles
Philstar
- Latest
Latest
Latest
Recommended