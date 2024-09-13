British DJ Jonas Blue leads Tomorrowland-inspired Halloween music festival

Horizon Halloween, dubbed as 'Manila's biggest Halloween music festival,' will take place in Bridgetowne Central Park on October 26, the Saturday before Halloween.

MANILA, Philippines — Award-winning British artist Jonas Blue will headline a Tomorrowland-inspired Halloween music festival next month alongside a group of international and local DJs.

Jonas, best known for the hit tracks "Perfect Strangers" and "Mama," will be joined by international talents Ookay from the United States, Canada's Fairlane, and Indonesia's Weird Genius, among others.

Representing the local scene are the likes of Bandit, Siangyoo, Carla Cray, and Funk Avy, with support from global independent electronic music label Monstercat.

According to Project Horizon Marketing Head Jigo Vilar, Horizon Halloween is "more than just a concert, it's a full day of immersive experiences."

Attendees should anticipate beyond the music a food festival, artist booths, carnival rides, and are highly encouraged to come in costume in true Halloween spirit.

"We were raised on epic EDM festivals," said Vilar. "With Horizon Halloween, we're bringing that energy back to the Philippines in a big way. It's been almost four years since the last major event, and we see this as a fresh start for the local scene."

Tickets are already available online at https://horizonfestph.net.

