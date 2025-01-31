Maris Racal, Anthony Jennings go all-out with torrid kissing in 1st leading movie 'Sosyal Climbers'

MANILA, Philippines — Streaming platform Netflix released a trailer for Jason Paul Laxamana's "Sosyal Climbers" starring Maris Racal and Anthony Jennings.

"Stuck with a massive debt after falling for a scam, two wannabe socialites create elaborate fake identities to swindle the rich out of their money," goes the film's synopsis.

The trailer shows Maris and Anthony attempting to "scam their way to happiness" in a massive house pretending be a couple named Penelope and Kiefer Regalado, supposed graduates of international schools.

"Pagkakitaan natin 'yung mga boring marriages nila," says Maris' Penelope, whose actual name is Jessa.

Anthony's character is heard saying, "Gagawin ko ang lahat para matupad 'yung pangarap mo, kasi ngayon, ikaw na din 'yung pangarap ko eh."

WATCH: Maris Racal, Anthony Jennings con rich people in 'Sosyal Climbers'

The long-awaited MaThon project was a result of the popular SnoRene love team that was formed in the actors' previous series, "Can't Buy Me Love."

The movie comes weeks after both Maris and Anthony were involved in a cheating scandal revealed by the latter's ex-partner, Jam Villanueva.

Both actors have since released statements apologizing for the incident and made minimal public appearances, barely joining promotions for their 2024 Metro Manila Film Festival entry "And The Breadwinner Is."

Maris and Anthony are slowly making more public engagements to promote their ongoing new show "Incognito" with Daniel Padilla, Richard Gutierrez, and Ian Veneracion.

"Sosyal Climbers" begins streaming on Netflix on February 27. — Video from Netflix Philippines' YouTube channel

