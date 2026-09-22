Park Shin Hye, Choi Tae Joon welcome 2nd child

MANILA, Philippines — Korean actress Park Shin-hye has given birth to her second child with husband and fellow actor Choi Tae-joon, this time a baby girl.

Shin-hye's agency Salt Entertainment confirmed that the actress and her newborn daughter were "recovering and stabilizing under the love and care of the family."

"We deeply appreciate everyone who has generously celebrated with us, and we kindly ask for warm blessings and support for the new life," the agency added.

The label confirmed Shin-hye that the actress was studying prenatal education, confirming her second pregnancy last April.

Shin-hye and Tae-joon began as child stars and crossed paths in Seoul's Chung-Ang University. They began dating in 2017 and tied the knot in January 2022. In May of the same year, they welcomed their son.

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Among Shin-hye's earliest projects were "Stairway to Heaven," "Tree of Heaven," "Evil Twin," and the "Princess Hours" spin-off "Prince Hours."

Prominent roles later came in "Miracle in Cell No. 7," "The Heirs," "Memories of the Alhambra," "#Alive," "Doctor Slump," "Pinocchio," and most recently, "Undercover Miss Hong."

Shin-hye will focus first on her newborn daughter before returning for the second season of "The Judge from Hell" with Kim Jae-young.

Tae-joon, meanwhile, is known for starring in "Suspicious Partner," "So I Married An Anti-Fan," "Exit," "Iron Family," "Flowers of the Prison," and had cameos in "Twenty-Five Twenty-One" and "Flex x Cop."

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