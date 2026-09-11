Ex-BIGBANG member Seungri denies assault allegations

Former BIGBANG boyband member Seungri, real name Lee Seung-hyun, speaks to the media as he arrives for police questioning in Seoul on August 28, 2019. Scandal-hit K-pop star Seungri was questioned by police on August 28 for illicit overseas gambling, the latest step in a snowballing sex and drugs scandal that saw him retire in March

MANILA, Philippines — Ex-singer Lee Seung-hyun, better known as Seungri and formerly of boy band BIGBANG, is embroiled in another controversy, this time for alleged aggravated assault.

A man reportedly informed police last month that Seungri had assaulted him in a restaurant while dining in the Gangnam area of Seoul.

An investigation is currently underway, although the singer told a Korean outlet that there was no truth to his assaulting anyone.

He did admit to picking up a liquor bottle over an argument but clarified he never brandished it or threatened an individual, later saying he would cooperate in the investigation.

The former singer reportedly obtained surveillance footage and witness accounts regarding the incident and is considering filing a countercomplaint.

Aggravated assault

In Korean law, assault means physically attacking another individual, where the punishment is up to two years in prison and/or a maximum fine of 5 million won (P233,000)

Aggravated assault, however, is when the attacker displays the backing of several people or a group, or is carrying a dangerous object. The penalty for this is up to five years in prison and/or a maximum fine of 10 million won (P466,000).

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It is for the court to determine what qualifies as a "dangerous object," which may not be an actual weapon. Factors for consideration are the object's nature, how it was used, and other circumstances surrounding the incident.

Additional penalties may be imposed if the victim suffers an injury as a result of either assault, with separate provisions in the case of fatalities.

Criminal proceedings for aggravated assault do not end immediately after a victim indicates they don't want the perpetrator punished, whereas it may for simple assault to respect the victim's wishes.

Background

Seungri was previously implicated following an investigation into the Burning Sun nightclub he was affiliated with and was subsequently indicted on several charges, including prostitution, habitual gambling and embezzlement.

He was found guilty on all charges, ordered to forfeit around 1.157 billion won (almost P54 million), and sentenced to three years in prison (reduced by half after an appeal).

The incident resulted in Seungri leaving BIGBANG, its agency YG Entertainment, and retiring from the entertainment industry.

His trials began while he was serving in the military. After getting discharged, Seungri served the remainder of his detention in a civilian prison, doing time until release in February 2023.

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