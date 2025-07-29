^

Chae Soo Bin, Kim Young Kwang lead K-drama 'Take Charge of My Heart'

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
July 29, 2025 | 2:41pm
MANILA, Philippines — Korean actors Chae Soo-bin and Kim Young-kwang lead the cast of upcoming Netflix romantic-comedy series "Take Charge of My Heart."

The streaming platform confirmed the show entered production with both actors on board along with director Park Soo-won and screenwriter Song Yoo-chae.

Based on Haebeon's Navar web novel "Charge Me Up," the series follows a man whose artificial heart is running out of battery and a woman who has the power to recharge him.

Young-kwang will play Baek Ho-rang, the third-generation heir to a top conglomerate resort with an artificial heart.

"Amid fierce power struggles with his heart battery running low, he encounters Na Bo-bae, a miraculous woman capable of recharging his battery. In an unplanned move, he offers her a contract she can't refuse," goes the show's synopsis.

Soo-bin will play the screenwriter Bo-bae, who is working on a romance screenplay with a looming deadline.

"Struck by lightning as a child, she has electrical currents coursing through her body, making it impossible for her to even hold hands with someone she likes," the synopsis adds. "When she meets Baek Ho-rang, the only person not shocked by touching her, she finally has the opportunity to jumpstart her love life."

It's a return to rom-coms for Young-kwang and Soo-bin, whose last projects in the genre were 2023's "Call It Love" and 2022's "Rookie Cops," respectively.

Soo-bin has also starred in "The Fabulous," "Love in the Moonlight," "A Piece of Your Mind," "Where Stars Land," "I'm Not a Robot," "When The Phone Rings," and most recently, "Omniscient Reader: The Prophet" with Lee Min-ho, Ahn Hyo-seop, and Blackpink's Jisoo.

Young-kwang, meanwhile, has appeared in "Good Doctor," "Pinocchio," "Somebody," "Trigger," "The Secret Life of My Secretary," "Hello, Me!," "Evilive," and will have a special appearance in "Delusion" opposite Kim Seon-ho and Bae Suzy.

