Ahn Hyo Seop, Cha Eun Woo cover â€˜KPop Demon Huntersâ€™ hit songÂ 

Ahn Hyo Seop, Cha Eun Woo cover ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ hit song

Cha Eun-woo (left) and Ahn Hyo-seop (right) are some of the K-pop stars who covered 'Free,' a sound track from the animated movie 'KPop Demon Hunters.' Hyo-seop is the voice behind Jinu, one of the characters in the film.

MANILA, Philippines — Cha Eun-woo left behind a gift for his fans before he enlisted for the South Korean military band with a cover of a hit song from the popular animated film “KPop Demon Hunters.”

Eun-woo, who entered the military today with a fresh new buzz cut, covered “Free” with Arden Cho. Cho is the voice behind the character Rumi, who is part of the girl group Huntr/x in the animated film. Rumi’s singing voice is Ejae.

Hyo-seop, meanwhile, is the voice behind Jinu, the vocalist of the boy group Saja Boys, rivals of Huntr/x.

In the film, Jinu’s singing voice is provided by Andrew Choi.

“Kpop Demon Hunters” was released on Netflix last June 20 and is the second most streamed movie on Netflix Philippines as of press time.

RELATED: Korean star Cha Eun Woo sports buzz cut for military enlistment