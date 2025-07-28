Korean star Cha Eun Woo sports buzz cut for military enlistment

Korean singer-actor Cha Eun Woo sports a buzz cut for his mandatory military training in the South Korean military beginning July 28, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — Actor-singer Cha Eun-woo now sports much shorter hair as he enters the South Korean military.

The Astro member posted his new clean-cut look on Instagram yesterday, July 27, a day before his scheduled enlistment today in the South Korean military band.

In his Instagram photo carousel, Eun-woo is seen spending time with fellow ASTRO members, along with a shot of him getting a haircut.

Prior to his enlistment, he has been actively sharing music and activities to keep his fans still updated with him.

He posted his cover of “Free,” a song by Huntr/x for the soundtrack of “KPop Demon Hunters.” He sang the song with Arden Cho. Apart from this, his new solo album is reportedly for release in September.

Eun-woo will also be starring in the upcoming series “The Wonderfuls” with Park Eun-bin and “First Ride,” his first feature film starring Kang Ha-neul.

