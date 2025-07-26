BoyNextDoor returning to Philippines for FIVB Men's Worlds opening

BOYNEXTDOOR’s Sungho, Riwoo, Jaehyun, Taesan, Leehan and Woonhak will be performing their most popular acts as global celebrity ambassadors of the FIVB Men’s World Championship, which will be played at both the Mall of Asia Arena and Smart Araneta Coliseum from September 12-28.

MANILA, Philippines — K-pop boy band BoyNextDoor are coming back to the Philippines again to perform at the opening ceremony of the 2025 FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship.

BoyNextDoor will perform before Alas Pilipinas' 6 p.m. opening game against Tunisia on September 12 in the Mall of Asia Arena.

"Never in the history of the world championships, men or women, will there be an opening ceremony that will be a concert in atmosphere and featuring BoyNextDoor," Philippine National Volleyball Federation and Asian Volleyball Confederation president Ramon "Tats" Suzara said in a statement.

Tickets are already available at the championship's official website, and the allocation is as follows:

P14,000 for Patron (Center)

P12,500 for Patron (Back) and Lower Box Center

P8,500 for Lower Back Sides

P7,500 for Lower Back Back

P5,500 for Upper Box Center

P4,500 for Upper Back Sides

P2,500 for Upper Box Back

P1,500 for General Admission

This is the first time the Philippines is hosting the men's volleyball world championship, which has now expanded to 32 teams.

The tournament will run from September 12 to 28, with the Araneta Coliseum serving as the other venue.

BoyNextDoor debuted in 2023 under KOZ Entertainment, a subsidiary of HYBE.

The group's most recent release was the "No Genre" extended play last May which reached No. 62 on the Billboard 200 charts and topped charts in South Korea and Japan after selling millions of units.

The boy band first visited the Philippines in December 2023 for the Asia Artist Awards, where it was among the winners for Best Choice Award and Best Emotive Award (Music).

BoyNextDoor was just in the country last March for its "Knock On Vol. 1" tour, which took place at the Big Dome.

