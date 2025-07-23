Zombie series â€˜All of Us Are Deadâ€™ back in production for 2nd season

Zombie series ‘All of Us Are Dead’ back in production for 2nd season

Hit Korean zombie survival series 'All of Us Are Dead' is greenlit for a second season.

MANILA, Philippines — It took three long years for fans of Korean zombie series “All of Us are Dead” to finally heave a sigh of relief that the series will not be left hanging since it ended in 2022.

Netflix announced earlier today that the high school zombie survival series will begin the production of its second season.

Park Ji-hu, Yoon Chan-young, Cho Yi-hyun, and Lomon are back and all grown up. The four actors are sitting on a reading table as a bloodied zombie sits with them as seen in the teaser for the second season announcement.

Ji-hu and Chan-young are back as neighbors and classmates Nam On-jo and Lee Cheong-san. They are joined by Cho Yi-hyun, who is their class president Choi Nam-ra, and Lomon as former bad boy Lee “Bare-su” Su-hyeok.

They are joined by new cast members Lee Min-jae ("Weak Hero: Class 2"), Kim Si-eun ("Squid Game" Season 2), Roh Jae-won ("Squid Game Seasons" 2 and 3), and Yoon Ga-i.

“After surviving the catastrophic zombie outbreak at Hyosan High, Nam On-jo is now a university student in Seoul, struggling to move on from the trauma and the friends she lost. But when a new wave of infection suddenly hits Seoul, she finds herself trapped in another deadly fight for survival — this time without the people she once depended on,” read Netflix’s synopsis for the new season.

“All of Us are Dead” Season 2 will once again be helmed by Lee JQ, with script by returning writer Chun Sung-il.

