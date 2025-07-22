Son Ye Jin, 'Squid Game' breakout star Jo Yu Ri team up for K-pop-inspired drama

MANILA, Philippines — "Crash Landing on You" star Son Ye-jin and "Squid Game" breakout actress Jo Yu-ri are confirmed to headline the upcoming Netflix series "Variety."

The show will center around "the fierce desires and ambitions of people within the glamorous world of K-pop." It is written and directed by Kim Yong-hoon, best known for "Mask Girl" and "Beasts Clawing at Straws."

Ye-jin will play Se-eun, an ambitious, glamorous, and exceptionally skilled entertainment executive.

"Determined to make tough decisions and risk everything for the revival of the idol group she personally created, she navigates overwhelming emotions in many unexpected situations," Netflix teased.

Yu-ri, meanwhile, will portrary Seung-hui, an obsessive fan who will do whatever it takes to meet her favorite idol, and her characterization unfolds through a deep and conflicting mix of love, hate, and fierce devotion.

Since "Crash Landing on You" ended in 2020, Ye-jin married her co-star Hyun Bin and welcomed a child.

Her projects have been limited after tying the knot and giving birth as she shifted focus to her young family. Ye-jin's project post-pregnancy included the 2022 series "Thirty-Nine" with Jeon Mi-do and Kim Ji-hyun.

Apart from "Variety," Ye-jin will next be seen in another Netflix show, "Scandals," and the Park Chan-wook movie "No Other Choice" with Lee Byung-hun, Park Hee-soon, Lee Sung-min, Yeom Hye-ran, Cha Seung-won, and Yoo Yeon-seok.

Yu-ri was a former member of the disbanded South Korean–Japanese girl group Iz*One. The girl group members have since pursued solo singing careers.

"Squid Game" was just her second acting stint after "Mimicus" in 2022, although she had a cameo in "Work Later, Drink Now" in the same year.

