K-pop group AHOF with Filipino member JL to visit Philippines for August fan concert

MANILA, Philippines — Korean boy band AHOF will be in the Philippines for a fan concert this August 30.

Producer Show Biz Town Inc announced on social media that the K-pop act, which includes Filipino member JL Gaspar, will hold their "Rendezvous" fan concert in the Araneta Coliseum.

"Finally, it's OFFICIAL and as you expected, it is in Araneta," the producer wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

"We are happy to announce that AHOF will be having their first FanCon in the Philippines after their debut for their much-awaited Rendezvous in Manila!" it added.

Finally, it’s OFFICIAL and as you expected, it is in Araneta ?



We are happy to announce that AHOF will be having their first FanCon in the Philippines after their debut for their much-awaited Rendezvous in Manila!



???? August 30, 2025 | 7:00 PM PST

????Smart Araneta Coliseum pic.twitter.com/d2XoMPKvfe — Show Biz Town, Inc. (@officialsbtown) July 14, 2025

In another X post, the producer shared a clip of the group inviting their fans to the fancon.

"It is a special moment," JL said, while group leader Steven added "We always receive a lot of support from Filipino fans so we prepared a special performance to show our love for you guys."

Short for "All-time Hall of Famer," AHOF officially debuted last July 1 with their extended play "Who We Are" with their single "Rendezvous," which lends its name to the upcoming fan concert.

Also with JL and Steven in the group are members Jeongwoo, Woongki, Shuaibo, Han, Juwon, Chih En, and Daisuke.

RELATED: Former P-pop member JL to debut as K-pop idol