K-pop group LUN8 sets 2 Philippine concerts

MANILA, Philippines — K-pop boy band LUN8 will visit the Philippines for a two-concert tour.

LUN8 will take its "LUNight into the Moonlight" concerts to Makati's Stratosphere in Makati on July 25 and Cebu's Nustar Resort & Casino the following day as part of the grand launch of music streaming app Yume.

The shows promise to be an immersive experience, showcasing LUN8's captivating stage presence and infectious energy.

Fans will have the opportunity to witness their favorite K-pop group's dynamic performances, set to the backdrop of stunning visuals and lighting.

The "LUNight into the Moonlight" two-stop tour, in cooperation with Dragon Arc Events Management, Everything Entertainment, Zeus808, and Awe Creatives, is a highlight of the Yume's grand launch as it sets to revolutionize the way music lovers discover, stream, and engage with their favorite artists.

Tickets to both shows are now available via the Ticketmelon website

