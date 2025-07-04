^

Korean Wave

Han So Hee adds Manila to 1st fan meeting world tour

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
July 4, 2025 | 12:18pm
K-drama star Han So-hee

MANILA, Philippines — Korean star Han So-hee is set for her first visit to the Philippines after including Manila in her "Xohee Loved Ones" fan meeting world tour.

So-hee's agency 9ato Entertainment announced earlier this year the first 11 cities the actress would be visiting for her first-ever fan meeting global tour.

Manila and Jakarta were the first two new locations added to the schedule, with the Jakarta leg slotted in between Berlin and Seoul in October.

The Manila leg of So-hee's tour will be on September 13 in Okada Manila's The Cove in Parañaque.

It will be a week after her visit to Hong Kong and her last stop of September before continuing the tour in Frankfurt on October 3.

Ticket details for the Manila leg will be announced at a later date.

So-hee is best known for her roles in "Gyeongseong Creature," "Nevertheless," "The World of the Married" and "My Name."

She also appeared in "100 Days My Prince," "Abyss," "Money Flower" and "Soundtrack#1," as well as the music video for "Seven" of Jungkook from BTS.

HAN SO HEE
