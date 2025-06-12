K-pop Academy graduation, dream stages at K-Pop Dance Cover Festival 2025

MANILA, Philippines — The much-anticipated K-pop Dance Cover Festival is coming back this year as part of "Everyone's KPOP Manila."

The event will gather Filipino K-pop fans for a day to share their passion and talents with the community at Robinsons Galleria in Manila on June 21.

The highlight of the event takes place when fans will present their talents onstage for a chance to represent the Philippines and compete against other top global dance groups in South Korea.

Another attraction at the event is the graduation of the most recent K-Pop Academy, a three-month dance program organized by the Korean Cultural Center in the Philippines (KCC).

Other things to look forward to are fan booths, dream stages, interactive K-culture activities, and K-variety show-inspired games.

One of the booths organized by the Korea Copyright Protection Agency - Manila Office (KCOPA) will have games helping raise copyright awareness, a key aspect in fandoms today when content is constantly uploaded online.

"Everyone's KPOP Manila 2025" is organized by the Korean Cultural Center with Seoul Shinmun, in partnership with KCOPA, the Philippine K-pop Convention Inc., and the event venue.

