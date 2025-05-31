Choi Hyun Wook, Choi Min Sik join cast of K-drama adaptation of Spanish play

The cast of 'Notes From The Last Row'

MANILA, Philippines — Streaming platform Netflix has revealed the cast of its upcoming Korean drama series "Notes from the Last Row," which is now in production.

"Notes from the Last Row" is based on the popular Spanish play "El Chico de la última fila," or "The Boy in the Back Row."

It follows a grumpy literature professor and failed writer who becomes enamored by the talents of one student who is always seated in the back of the class.

"Things begin to unfold when the teacher, burdened by insecurity and unfulfilled dreams, begins special literature classes with the student, whose brilliance reignites the teacher's passion for writing," Netflix said of the show. "As their relationship develops, the series promises unexpected twists and turns."

Veteran actor Choi Min-sik, best known for "Oldboy" and "Exhuma," will play the professor Heo Mun-oh opposite "Twenty-Five Twenty-One" and "D.P." star Choi Hyun-wook as the student Lee Kang.

Rounding out the cast are Huh Joon-ho, Jin Kyung, and "Lost" and "Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area" star Yunjin Kim.

Television director Kim Kyu-tae, fresh off helming "The Trunk," starring Seo Hyun-jin and Gong Yoo, will helm the project written by Jang Myung-woo.

Kyu-tae previously directed "Our Blues," "Hotel del Luna," "It's Okay, That's Love," "That Winter, The Wind Blows," and several episodes of "Drama City."

