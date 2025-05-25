^

Korean Wave

Janice de Belen meets ‘ultimate fave crush’ Korean star Song Joong Ki

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
May 25, 2025 | 12:03pm
Janice de Belen is among the lucky fans to get up close and personal with Korean superstar Song Joong-ki during his first fan meeting in the country held at the Mall of Asia Arena on May 24, 2025.
Janice de Belen via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Janice de Belen said Korean star Song Joong-ki holds a special place in her heart as his drama helped her recover from pain and sadness after her mother died. 

Janice was among the fans who trooped to the Mall of Asia Arena on Saturday night for the Korean star’s first-ever fan meeting in the country. 

The actress’ excitement over meeting her ultimate crush was evident in her Instagram caption, written in all caps. 

“TONIGHT WAS A SUPER, SUPER AMAZING NIGHT!!! I REALLY DID NOT EXPECT TO BE ON THE SAME STAGE AS MY CRUSH!!!???? MAY BONUS PANG FLOWERS AT MADAMING YAKAP!!! HE IS MY ULTIMATE FAVE KOREAN ACTOR!!!” Janice wrote on Instagram. 

Janice said that the Korean actor is special since watching his 2016 hit drama “Descendants of the Sun.” 

“BUT SERIOUSLY, ‘DESCENDANTS OF THE SUN’ WAS WHAT I STARTED WATCHING WHEN OUR MOM PASSED AWAY...IT HELPED ME SO MUCH TO RECOVER FROM THE SADNESS AND THE PAIN. AFTER NUN, MAHAL KO NA SYA,” Janice said. 

Describing the experience of meeting Joong-ki as monumental, Janice quipped that it was fortunate that she did not cry or faint on the spot while sharing the stage with the Korean star. 

She also thanked talent manager and online showbiz host Ogie Diaz for taking her to the fan meeting organized by a wellness brand. 

