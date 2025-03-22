Kim Soo Hyun's agency files complaints vs HoverLab operator, Kim Sae Ron's family

MANILA, Philippines — The agency of embattled Korean actor Kim Soo-hyun filed criminal complaints against the operator of the HoverLab YouTube channel and family members of the late Korean actress Kim Sae-ron.

Gold Medalist, through legal representatives L.K.B & Partners, alleged that the parties distributed illegal footage, which is in violation of Korea's Act on Special Cases Concerning the Punishment of Sexual Crimes.

It can be recalled that HoverLab (its full name being Garosero Research Institute) uploaded a video claiming the two actors began dating while Sae-ron was still a teenager and the relationship lasted six years.

Soo-hyun's agency immediately issued a statement refuting the claims as "clearly false and baseless," as well as calling the claims malicious. The agency also refuted claims that the actor harassed Sae-ron and that the agency improperly handled the actress' 2022 driving under the influence issue while she was signed under them.

Sae-ron passed away last February 16. She was 24 years old. Multiple news reports said authorities ruled her death as suicide.

Gold Medalist then released a new detailed statement ahead of time after Soo-hyun began exhibiting signs of severe psychological instability.

The agency confirmed Soo-hyun and Sae-ron indeed dated in the past but only after the latter was a legal adult. It also denied allegations pressuring Sae-ron to repay 700 million Korean won (P27.5 million).

Since then, a number of brands have reportedly dropped Soo-hyun as an endorser, and his upcoming Disney+ show "Knock-Off" has no premiere date.

The criminal complaint stems from a photo revealed by the channel that it alleged was Soo-hyun washing dishes while wearing only a t-shirt and underwear at Sae-Ron's home. The YouTube channel claimed they obtained it and had permission from the late actress' family.

In a statement, Gold Medalist reiterated its sadness for Sae-ron's passing as she was a former talent, but pointed out that the photo in question was taken when the two adult actors were involved in a personal relationship.

"It captures a part of Soo-hyun's body that could cause him sexual embarrassment and should never have been made public," the agency said, claiming that HoverLab threatened to release more similar photos, hence Gold Medalist's decision to take legal action.

Gold Medalist also mentioned information being spread by HoverLab and Sae-ron's family continue to circulate and fuel baseless rumors.

The agency said that it initially was not going to take action against Sae-ron's family out of respect for her memory, but the leaked photo and possibility of recurrence made Gold Medalist decide otherwise.

"If Sae-ron's family and HoverLab persist in spreading false information, we will take comprehensive legal measures to protect our actor and our agency," the agency ended.

