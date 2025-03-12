^

Korean Wave

Kim Soo Hyun's agency denies dating rumors anew with late Kim Sae Ron  

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
March 12, 2025 | 5:29pm
Kim Soo Hyun's agency denies dating rumors anew with late Kim Sae Ron Â 
Composite images of Korean stars Kim Soo-hyun (left) and Kim Sae-ron (right)
Kim Sae-ron, Kim Soo-hyun via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Kim Soo-hyun’s agency refuted anew dating claims with the late Kim Sae-ron following a video that claimed the actor had a relationship with the actress when she was 15 years old. 

The said video is uploaded on the YouTube channel of HoverLab Inc., where it was claimed that the alleged relationship with the then teenage star and actor went for six years. The channel said that the claims were verified by the actress’ parents, as reported on Soompi. 

Soo-hyun’s agency, Gold Medalist, issued a statement on the same day on March 10. 

“The claims made by HoverLab Inc. in their YouTube broadcast about Kim Soo Hyun are clearly false and baseless,” the statement read, as published in English on Soompi. 

It also addressed several issues that were associated with their company and Soo-hyun as “malicious claims.” These include the actor, agency and a YouTuber colluded to harass the late actress; and that the company “acted improperly" in its handling of the issue of Sae-ron’s driving under the influence issue in 2022. Both actors were signed under the same agency back in 2022. 

“These malicious claims directed at our company and actor Kim Soo Hyun are entirely false and cannot be tolerated under any circumstances. We are currently reviewing the strongest possible legal actions against HoverLab Inc. for spreading these falsehoods,” the agency added. 

The agency said that it is saddened to hear of Sae-ron’s passing, who was found dead last February 16. She was 24. Multiple news reports said authorities ruled her death as suicide. 

Soo-hyun’s agency said that the dissemination of “false informaton” by the said channel “mirrors” the “cyber wreckers” that caused Sae-ron “so much pain” when she was alive. 

It ended its statement with the appeal to stop the spread of “baseless falsehoods” surrounding their talent and the late actress. 

Soo-hyun's agency denied dating rumors between the two in March last year after photos of them surfaced on social media. 

RELATED: Kim Soo Hyun's agency says dating rumors with Kim Sae Ron 'not true'

KIM SOO HYUN

KOREAN STARS
