New Philippine tourism ambassador Seo In Guk, Blackpink's Jisoo lead cast of VR rom-com

MANILA, Philippines — Korean singer Jisoo of the girl group Blackpink and recently named Philippine tourism ambassador, Korean singer-actor Seo In-guk, will star in an upcoming Netflix romantic-comedy show that involves virtual reality.

The series, helmed by Kim Jung-sik with the working title "Boyfriend on Demand," tells the story of Mi-rae (Jisoo), a webtoon producer, who escapes reality through a subscription-based virtual dating simulation program where she meets the men of her dreams.

"Blending the relatable challenges of daily work life and a never-before-seen virtual reality dating subscription program, the show promises to revolutionize dating," the show's synopsis goes.

Netflix describes Mi-rae as someone accustomed to a non-existent dating life because of her hectic schedule. Her dating life, however, gets an interesting turn after she gets the "Monthly Boyfriend Device," which makes her long for a second-chance love in a virtual reality where she encounters unrealistically perfect boyfriends.

In-guk plays Park Kyeong-nam, Mi-rae's colleague and rival webtoon producer who is capable and competent at what de does. Mi-rae feels uneasy around him.

"Despite his indifferent and cold demeanor, he's a character with surprising secrets, sure to stir emotions in Mi-rae," the show teased.

Best known for her work with Blackpink, Jisoo gave acting a go, having headlined "Snowdrop" opposite Jung Hae-in in 2021 and currently stars in "Newtopia" with Park Jeong-min.

As a solo artist, Jisoo released her debut solo extended play "Amortage" earlier this month. She will embark on a new world tour with Blackpink, as well as return to the Philippines for her first solo fan meet tour in Asia later this year.

In-guk won the talent reality show "Superstar K" in 2009 and started his acting career in "Reply 1997."

Since then, he has appeared in projects like "The Master's Sun," "Death's Game," "Pipeline," "No Breathing," "Doom at Your Service," "Cafe Minamdang," "The King's Face," "Shopping King Louie,""Hello Monster," "High School King of Savvy," "Project Wolf Hunting," and "Squad 38."

Reports said that both In-guk and Jisoo have wrapped up filming scenes for "Boyfriend on Demand" in Cebu.

