BigBangâ€™s G-Dragon reveals track list for upcoming 3rd album

BigBang’s G-Dragon reveals track list for upcoming 3rd album

MANILA, Philippines — BigBang member G-Dragon will drop new music this month and will embark on a world tour after eight years.

The BigBang member announced on Instagram that his new album is titled “Übermensch.” It will be released on February 25.

“Übermensch” will have eight tracks: “Home Sweet Home,” “Power,” “Too Bad,” “Drama,” “BelongIIU,” “Take Me,” “Bonamana,” and “Gyro Drop.”

He is also set to go on a world tour to promote his latest album. Dates and venues are yet to be announced. His last album, “Coup d’ Etat” was released in 2013.

G-Dragon’s last world tour was the “One of a Kind World Tour” in 2017.

