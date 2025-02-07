Sandara Park honors Barbie Hsu: â€˜I got influenced by youâ€™

Sandara Park honors Barbie Hsu: ‘I got influenced by you’

MANILA, Philippines — Sandara or Dara Park of the K-pop group 2NE1 said that she was influenced by the late Taiwanese star Barbie Hsu.

The South Korean singer replied to an X post that showed a clip of her singing “Ni Yao De Ai” at the New Year’s Eve Party in Kaohsiung, Taiwan.

“Rest in peace, Barbie Hsu (sad face, praying hands emoji). I got influenced by you since when I started my career. We will always remember you,” the K-pop star wrote as a reply on X.

Penny Tai’s “Ni Yao De Ai” is one of the popular theme songs of the hit 2001 drama “Meteor Garden.”

The Taiwanese drama stars Barbie as Shan Cai, the female protagonist who meets four of the school’s notorious students, led by Dao Ming Su (Jerry Yan).

“Meteor Garden” was a phenomenal hit in the Philippines, with almost all Filipinos tuning into the the pre-primetime show that aired before “TV Patrol” on weekdays.

Barbie died last February 2 due to Influenza-induced Pneumonia while on a vacation in Japan for the Lunar New Year. She was 48.

The Taiwanese star’s ashes are back in Taiwan last Wednesday, straight via a private jet from Japan.

