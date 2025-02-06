^

Korean Wave

Blackpink's Jisoo includes Manila in 1st solo fan meet Asia tour

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
February 6, 2025 | 10:44am
Blackpink member Jisoo
Jisoo via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Korean singer Jisoo of the girl group Blackpink will embark on her first solo fan meet tour in Asia this year, with Manila as one of her stops.

The artist's label Blisoo announced that Jisoo's "Lights, Love, Action!" fan meet tour will have stops in  Bangkok, Tokyo, Macau, Taipei, Hong Kong, and Hanoi apart from Manila.

Details about the Manila stop, including ticket prices and venue, will be announced at a later date via the Jisoo app.

The fan meet tour announcement comes days after Jisoo announced her debut solo mini-album "Amortage" coming out on Valentine's Day and signing a global record deal with Warner Records.

Jisoo and the rest of Blackpink performed in the country last March 2023, and several months later, she debuted as a soloist with the song "Flower."

She will next be seen on the upcoming zombie series "Newtopia" on Prime Video.

BLACKPINK

EVENTS AND HAPPENINGS

K-POP

KPOP





