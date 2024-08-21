^

Park Shin Hye, Kim Jae Young star in crime drama 'The Judge From Hell'

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
August 21, 2024 | 6:31pm
Park Shin Hye, Kim Jae Young star in crime drama 'The Judge From Hell'
Park Shin-hye and Kim Jae-young
MANILA, Philippines — Park Shin-hye and Kim Jae-young headline the upcoming Disney+ Korean romantic crime drama "The Judge From Hell."

The show stars Shin-hye as Bitna, a problematic judge who gives out light sentences to defendants. Unbeknownst to the public, she has been possessed by a demon sent to earth to drag 10 criminals back to hell.

Things shift when Bitna begins to fall for detective Daon, played by Jae-young, throwing a wrench in the demon's mission.

Shin-hye is best known for starring in "Miracle in Cell No. 7," "#Alive," "The Heirs," "Memories of the Alhambra," "Sisyphus: The Myth," "The Doctors," "The Call," "Heartstrings," "Tree of Heaven," "Prince Hours," and most recently, "Doctor Slump."

Jae-young, meanwhile, appeared in "100 Days My Prince," "Reflection of You," "Secret Boutique," "Beautiful Love, Wonderful Life," and "Love in Contract."

"The Judge From Hell," directed by Park Jin-pyo and written by Jo Soo-jin, begins streaming on Disney+ on September 21.

