Park Bo Gum to star as Olympic boxer in upcoming drama 'Good Boy'

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
August 7, 2024 | 12:10pm


JTBC via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Korean actor Park Bo-gum transformed into an Olympic boxer in the upcoming JTBC drama "Good Boy."

JTBC released the first stills of Park's character, Kim Dong-ju, a former South Korean Olympic boxer. 

"Korean national boxing representative Kim Dong-ju (@bogummy) won the men's middleweight final and won the gold medal," JTBC wrote on Instagram. 

"Kim Dong-joo wrote tears of emotion on the stage where the national anthem was played. After a fierce duel, the cheers of the people continued for Kim Dong-ju who became a world hero from the Eastern Champion. 

"A warm applause to Dong-ju Kim for a great game." 

According to a Soompi report, “Good Boy” is an action-packed comic drama that "follows the journey of a group of Olympic medalists who, faced with financial struggles, short career spans, injuries, and other challenges, become special police officers."

Apart from Bogum, the drama will also star Lee Sang-yi and Kim So-hyun. 

"Good Boy" is scheduled to air later this year. 



