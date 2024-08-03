^

Marvel star Don Lee talks about latest 'Roundup' film, visiting Manny Pacquiao

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
August 3, 2024 | 3:07pm
Don Lee in 'The Roundup: Punishment'
MANILA, Philippines — Korean-American actor Ma Dong-seok, also known as Don Lee, is eyeing a visit to the Philippines to meet up again with boxer-politician Manny Pacquiao.

Lee's latest movie "The Roundup: Punishment" is set for a Philippine release later this month after initially screening at the 74th Berlin International Film Festival.

The film is the fourth in "The Roundup" franchise as it sees Lee's Ma Seok-do take on an online gambling organization.

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com, Lee noted how viewers enjoy realistic and thrilling action, many of which he's contributed to over the years.

"I've dedicated all of [the] experience and know-how I've gained to creating the universe and characters in 'The Roundup' films," Lee said. "I appreciate that lots of audiences enjoyed the results of our meticulous efforts."

He also noted his character appears to be well-liked for his humorous traits and thrilling pursuit of bad guys apart from the realistic action, another thing he is grateful for.

Portions of "The Roundup: Punishment" are shot and set in the Philippines; however, Lee was not able to physically be in the country. 

"The Philippines is such a beautiful place, and I definitely want to visit next time. I am good friends with Manny Pacquiao and would love to meet him in the Philippines," Lee told Philstar.com.

Lee and Pacquiao met earlier this year in Korea as the actor is a big fan of the boxer. They met again courtesy of politician-producer Chavit Singson with the intention of shooting an action film together.

Singson teased the film would include boxing elements to cater to Pacquiao's strengths and that he would attempt to bring Lee to the Philippines since shooting would take place here.

The actor hinted there was still growth for his Ma Seok-do and he's constantly contemplating how to achieve it.

Lee ended by sharing he had several Hollywood projects in the pipeline encompassing different genres, "I want to create works that audiences will continue to seek out and enjoy for a long time. Stay tuned and be excited!"

Beyond "The Roundup" franchise, Lee is best known for starring in "Train to Busan" and Marvel's "The Eternals."

"The Roundup: Punishment" is distributed by Black Cap Pictures in the Philippines and will open exclusively in SM Cinemas on August 14.

