Siwan latest Korean star to get Madame Tussauds wax figure

MANILA, Philippines — Korean singer-actor Yim Si-wan, more commonly known as Siwan, is the latest Korean celebrity to get a wax figure from Madame Tussauds.

Siwan rose to fame as a member of the boy band ZE:A before venturing into acting, starting with cameo appearances then credited roles in "Moon Embracing the Sun," "Man from the Equator," and "Standby."

He has since starred in films like "The Attorney," "Emergency Declaration," "Unlocked," and "Road to Boston," as well as series including "Run On," "Boyhood," "The King in Love," "Tracer," "Summer Strike," "Hell is Other People," and "Triangle."

The actor will next appear in the second season of Netflix's hit dystopian series "Squid Game."

Siwan's wax figure, which will call the Madame Tussauds Hong Kong branch its home, is a replica of his outfit during the 2021 Cannes Film Festival where "Emergency Declaration" premiered out of competition.

"This truly is a dream come true, as I've always felt that having my wax figure would be the pinnacle of my career. I am deeply grateful for this incredible opportunity," Siwan said in a statement.

The figure will stand in the K-Wave Zone of Madame Tussauds Hong Kong which also has figures of Kim Soo-hyun, Bae Suzy, Choi Si-won, and TVXQ!

Bae Suzy also has a figure in the K-Wave Zone of Madame Tussauds Singapore, as do Lee Min-ho and Song Seung-heon.

Recently, Lea Salonga was announced as the newest Filipino to get a Madame Tussauds wax figure, joining boxing legend Manny Pacquiao, host-actress Anne Curties, and Miss Universe winners Pia Wurtzbach-Jauncey and Catriona Gray.

Lea's figure is being constructed at the Singapore branch, the temporary home of Pia's figure until September 1, while away from the Hong Kong branch where it is based along with the other Filipino figures.

RELATED: Lea Salonga to get own wax figure in Madame Tussauds Singapore