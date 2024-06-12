^

Korean Wave

Siwan latest Korean star to get Madame Tussauds wax figure

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
June 12, 2024 | 5:57pm
Siwan latest Korean star to get Madame Tussauds wax figure
Korean singer-actor Siwan and his wax figure
Madame Tussauds/Released

MANILA, Philippines — Korean singer-actor Yim Si-wan, more commonly known as Siwan, is the latest Korean celebrity to get a wax figure from Madame Tussauds.

Siwan rose to fame as a member of the boy band ZE:A before venturing into acting, starting with cameo appearances then credited roles in "Moon Embracing the Sun," "Man from the Equator," and "Standby."

He has since starred in films like "The Attorney," "Emergency Declaration," "Unlocked," and "Road to Boston," as well as series including "Run On," "Boyhood," "The King in Love," "Tracer," "Summer Strike," "Hell is Other People," and "Triangle."

The actor will next appear in the second season of Netflix's hit dystopian series "Squid Game."

Siwan's wax figure, which will call the Madame Tussauds Hong Kong branch its home, is a replica of his outfit during the 2021 Cannes Film Festival where "Emergency Declaration" premiered out of competition.

"This truly is a dream come true, as I've always felt that having my wax figure would be the pinnacle of my career. I am deeply grateful for this incredible opportunity," Siwan said in a statement.

The figure will stand in the K-Wave Zone of Madame Tussauds Hong Kong which also has figures of Kim Soo-hyun, Bae Suzy, Choi Si-won, and TVXQ!

Bae Suzy also has a figure in the K-Wave Zone of Madame Tussauds Singapore, as do Lee Min-ho and Song Seung-heon.

Recently, Lea Salonga was announced as the newest Filipino to get a Madame Tussauds wax figure, joining boxing legend Manny Pacquiao, host-actress Anne Curties, and Miss Universe winners Pia Wurtzbach-Jauncey and Catriona Gray.

Lea's figure is being constructed at the Singapore branch, the temporary home of Pia's figure until September 1, while away from the Hong Kong branch where it is based along with the other Filipino figures.

RELATED: Lea Salonga to get own wax figure in Madame Tussauds Singapore

vuukle comment

MADAME TUSSAUDS

WAX FIGURE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
BTS member Jin to give free hugs upon discharge from military
8 days ago

BTS member Jin to give free hugs upon discharge from military

By Jan Milo Severo | 8 days ago
BTS member Jin will be giving away free hugs to ARMY upon his discharge from the South Korean military. 
Korean Wave
fbtw
'Running Man Korea' cast returning to Manila for fan meet
8 days ago

'Running Man Korea' cast returning to Manila for fan meet

By Kristofer Purnell | 8 days ago
Cast members of the Korean variety show "Running Man" are coming back to the Philippines next month for a fan meeting.
Korean Wave
fbtw
IU serenades Philippine 'Uaenas' in record-breaking concert
9 days ago

IU serenades Philippine 'Uaenas' in record-breaking concert

By Nadie Esteban | 9 days ago
Five years since her last concert in the country, Korean superstar IU treated fans with her powerful vocals during her record-breaking...
Korean Wave
fbtw
TWICE shares sweet moments with fellow members
11 days ago

TWICE shares sweet moments with fellow members

By Kristofer Purnell | 11 days ago
K-Pop girl group TWICE has been collecting memories with each member since their 2015 debut, each of them proving how tight-knit...
Korean Wave
fbtw
TWICE members say Filipino phrases, recall 'special' past visits
11 days ago

TWICE members say Filipino phrases, recall 'special' past visits

By Kristofer Purnell | 11 days ago
It appears the members of K-Pop girl group TWICE have brushed up on their Filipino ahead of meeting Pinoy Onces again.
Korean Wave
fbtw
Park Seo Joon's agency responds to Lauren Tsai dating rumors
12 days ago

Park Seo Joon's agency responds to Lauren Tsai dating rumors

By Kristofer Purnell | 12 days ago
The agency of Korean actor Park Seo-joon briefly addressed speculations that he is dating visual artist-actress Lauren Tsai....
Korean Wave
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with