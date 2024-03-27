^

Korean Wave

Korean star Lee Sang Yeob marries non-showbiz girlfriend

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
March 27, 2024 | 12:31pm
Lee Sang-yeob via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — "My Lovely Boxer" star Lee Sang-yeob has tied the knot with his non-showbiz girlfriend. 

The Korean actor shared his announcement on Instagram earlier this week. 

"I met a great friend that I want to spend the rest of my life with. I will love and be happy with no regrets," he wrote in Korean. 

"To all my fans, friends and family for always supporting me, as a young man, as an actor, I will return it to you. Thank you," he added. 

Sang-yeob has been acting since the mid-2000s. He was among the cast of the 2013 medical disaster film "The Flu."

On TV, he starred on the shows "Once Again," "My Lovely Boxer" and "The Innocent Man." He also made cameo appearances in shows such as "Signal" and "The Doctors." 

RELATED: Lee Seung Gi marries Lee Da In in private, star-studded ceremony

