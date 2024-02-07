^

Korean Wave

Lee Seung-gi, Lee Da-in welcome baby girl — report

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
February 7, 2024 | 10:49am
Korean stars Lee Seung-gi and Lee Da-in during their wedding in South Korea earlier this year.

MANILA, Philippines — Korean celebrity couple Lee Seung-gi and Lee Da-in are now proud parents to a newborn baby girl.

Representatives from both actors' agencies — Human Made for Seung-gi and 9ato Entertainment for Da-in — told Korean media that Da-in gave birth last February 5.

"Both the mother and child are in good health, and Seung-gi conveyed the news that he is grateful and happy that a precious life was born safely," said Human Made. "Please send warm love and support to the couple who welcomed a new family member."

The two announced they were expecting last November, with 9ato Entertainment adding the actress was preparing for the birth in February alongside other personal priorities.

Related: Lee Seung Gi, Lee Da In expecting first child

Seung-gi and Da-in went public together in May 2021 after a friendship that began over playing golf, tying the knot two years later in a private ceremony.

Da-in recently starred in the television series "My Dearest," filming the show while she was pregnant. She also appeared in "Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth," "Doctor Prisoner," and "Alice."

Seung-gi is best known for appearing in "My Girlfriend is a Gumiho," "The King 2 Hearts," "You're All Surrounded," "A Korean Odyssey," "Peak Time" as a host, and will next be seen in the movie "About Family."

The actor visited the Philippines several times last year, particularly with the help of former Ilocos Sur Governor Luis "Chavit" Singson.

RELATED: Lee Seung Gi serenades Filipino fans, leads Chimaek Chicken & Beer Festival

