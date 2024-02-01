^

Korean Wave

Park Hyungsik Asia Tour fan meet set in Manila

February 1, 2024 | 4:00pm
Park Hyungsik Asia Tour fan meet set in Manila

MANILA, Philippines – As part of its thrust to bring the most immersive live experiences to Filipino fans nationwide, Smart Communications Inc. is powering up this year’s most anticipated fan meet, the Park Hyungsik 2024 Asia Tour FM “SIKcret Time in Manila” on February 17, Saturday, 7 p.m. at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

As a special treat, exclusive discounts and free tickets await Smart subscribers in three easy ways:

1. Get exclusive rates via Smart on TicketNet. Smart subscribers can enjoy exclusive rates when they buy tickets online at TICKETNET by using the voucher code SMARTLIVE30. Just visit this link

2. Top-up at any participating SM Malls. Smart subscribers can also secure a silver ticket by topping up with Magic Data 399 and 499 offers at SM North EDSA, SM Megamall, and SM Araneta City from February 2-10. A specific number of top-ups is required to qualify for the silver ticket at the fan meet.

3.  Redeem tickets using points on the Smart App. Smart Prepaid and Smart Postpaid subscribers may also use their points to redeem tickets on the Smart App. Prepaid subscribers must have an active subscription to Magic Data+ 749. A corresponding number of points is needed to claim a ticket for the fan meet. 

Visit https://smart.com.ph/Pages/smartlive for more information.

Park Hyungsik is one of South Korea’s biggest superstars. He is currently playing the lead role in "Doctor Slump" opposite Park Shinhye.

In the top-rating drama, he plays the role of star plastic surgeon Yeo Jeongwoo who falls into the worst slump of his life.

The show currently holds the No. 1 spot for the Top 10 TV shows on Netflix across 11 countries, including the Philippines.

“It has been such a long time since I last visited,” the actor said through an exclusive interview with Philippines media held January 9. “I have prepared a lot for this fan meet. I will make sure to give a memorable “SIKcret Time” for the Filipino fans to remember.”

The actor started his acting career back in 2011 and has appeared in multiple K drama series including The Heirs (2013), High Society (2015), Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth (2016), Strong Girl Bong-soon (2017), Suits (2018), Happiness (2021) and Our Blooming Youth (2023).

In 2022, he appeared in the HYBE reality show In The Soop: Friendcation which also featured Park Seo-joon, Choi Woo-shik, Peakboy and V of BTS, as the fivesome known as the “Wooga Squad” embark on a four-day vacation trip together.

In 2023, Park Hyungsik delighted fans in a cameo: reprising his role as An Min-Hyuk with co-star Park Bo-young who plays Do Bong-soo in Strong Girl Nam-soon (2023).

Park Hyungsik: 2024 Asia Tour Fan Meeting “SIKcret Time in Manila” is presented by Smart and organized in the Philippines by MQLIVE in partnership with P&STUDIO and TONZ Entertainment (Korea).

KPOP

SMART
