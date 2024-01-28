^

Korean Wave

'Music is a universal language': The Rose rises above K-pop at Manila concert

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
January 28, 2024 | 3:31pm
'Music is a universal language': The Rose rises above K-pop at Manila concert
Korean Indie rock band The Rose at their 'Dawn to Dusk' concert in the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on January 26, 2024.
Philstar.com / Kathleen A. Llemit

MANILA, Philippines — K-pop concerts usually feature sing-and-dance acts by the most popular girl and boy groups, while fan meets will have either of these depending on the featured star. 

Indie rock band The Rose has more of the singing and little to no dancing, but their most recent Manila show is an eargasmic concert that could easily be considered among the best Korean concerts held in the country. 

Perhaps it is understandable that The Rose is relatively underrated considering that Korean indie rock is not as popular as the more mainstream K-pop, but for those who love their concerts to be a showcase of raw vocal power and musicality, the band's recent concert would be a perfect choice for those wanting to see pure talent and showmanship. 

"When we had our first official show, it was a very small venue, not like this. [There were] 15 to 20 people there, more than half of them are friends and, after seven years, we are here in front of you... Sharing our gifts, our energy," said the group's guitarist and vocalist Kim Woo-sung at their concert last Friday in the Araneta Coliseum. 

Presented by Ovation Productions, the group returned to the country to stage its "Dawn to Dusk" tour, a year after visiting the country last year for its "Heal Together" world tour. 

"We really believe that's the beauty of music. We think that music is the universal language. We also believe that music is healing. Music moves peoples' hearts and music finds people and we're all here because of music," he added. 

He's not wrong at all. The Rose performed more or less 20 of their songs in almost two hours of show at the Big Dome. They only took a few minutes break and they were back to sing their hearts out to their fans, the Black Roses, and most probably the casuals, who undoubtedly, checked them out after listening to them for the first time. 

Talented quartet

Another refreshing sight to see and hear is that all four members can actually sing. Woo-sung seemed to have difficulty that night, and so some of the band members took over the singing, apart from their other vocalist, Park Do-joon, who also plays the keyboard/piano. 

Drummer Lee Ha-joon and bassist Lee Jae-hyeong also showed that like their band mates, they also have vocals that could give the competition a run for their money. 

One of their ballads, "I.L.Y" sets them all up — and their fans — for a somber instropection on love and what it usually aches to sing about. 

Their slow or ballad songs give the casual fans a glimpse of how good they are individually. Again, Ha-joon took over the singing from Woo-sung as he sang his part in "Sour," aptly titled since it talks about regret over a love lost. 

Of course, The Rose included their other songs, including upbeat ones, such as "Beauty and the Beast, "Back To Me," "Alive" and their earliest hit "Sorry." 

As they ended their most recent concert with "Wonder," it should not be a wonder why they can hold up a venue like the Araneta or they've mounted another concert in just a year since their last. 

The next time that The Rose visits, K-pop and Filipino fans who love good music can count on the foursome to give them just that. 

RELATED: WATCH: K-pop band The Rose invites Filipinos to watch Manila concert

vuukle comment

K-POP
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Korean star Rowoon's Manila fan meet canceled
4 days ago

Korean star Rowoon's Manila fan meet canceled

By Kristofer Purnell | 4 days ago
The management of Korean singer-actor Rowoon canceled his upcoming fan meet in Manila this March due to "unforeseen local...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Manila-based Parallax Studio collabs with Korean powerhouses for upcoming K-movie 'The Guardian'
5 days ago

Manila-based Parallax Studio collabs with Korean powerhouses for upcoming K-movie 'The Guardian'

5 days ago
Filipino fans of K-movies are in for a treat as they watch their favorite Korean stars in a film set in the Philippines....
Korean Wave
fbtw
IU changes collab song with BTS' V to 'Love Wins All' following 'queerbaiting' criticism
8 days ago

IU changes collab song with BTS' V to 'Love Wins All' following 'queerbaiting' criticism

By Kristofer Purnell | 8 days ago
IU's upcoming single with BTS member V is seeing a name change following "queerbaiting" criticism of its original title...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Seoul passes new law for aspiring K-pop idols
9 days ago

Seoul passes new law for aspiring K-pop idols

By Kristofer Purnell | 9 days ago
The Seoul Metropolitan Council has approved a new law that serves to better protect individuals in the South Korean capital...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Filipinas represent: Another Filipina teen Gehlee Dangca to make K-pop debut
9 days ago

Filipinas represent: Another Filipina teen Gehlee Dangca to make K-pop debut

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 9 days ago
In a historic moment, Gehlee Dangca joins her fellow Filipina teen, Elisia Parmisano, in debuting in the eight-member girl...
Korean Wave
fbtw
WATCH: K-pop band The Rose invites Filipinos to watch Manila concert
10 days ago

WATCH: K-pop band The Rose invites Filipinos to watch Manila concert

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 10 days ago
K-pop band The Rose is just a few days away from mounting its "Dawn to Dusk Asia Tour" in Manila. 
Korean Wave
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with