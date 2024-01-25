Wheein of Mamamoo to stage 1st Manila solo concert in April

MANILA, Philippines — Korean singer Wheein of the girl group Mamamoo is holding her first-ever solo concert in the Philippines this April.

She is set to return a year since Mamamoo performed at the Araneta Coliseum for the group's "My Con" tour and its sub-unit, Mamamoo+, composed of Solar and Moonbyul, performed at "The Super Stage by K-POP in Manila" at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Record label THE L1VE announced that Manila would be one of Wheein's stops for her first concert tour "Whee In The Mood."

The tour will begin with a two-day show in Seoul in February — which reportedly sold out — then Wheein will also travel to Hong Kong, Bangkok, Taipei and Tokyo.

[#WheeIn]

2024 Whee In 1ST WORLD TOUR :

WHEE IN THE MOOD [BEYOND]



???? IN ASIA

- 2024.03.26 (TUE) : HONGKONG

- 2024.04.06 (SAT) : BANGKOK

- 2024.04.13 (SAT) : MANILA

- 2024.04.20 (SAT) : TAIPEI

- 2024.05.01 (WED) : TOKYO#?? #WheeIn_1ST_WORLD_TOUR#WHEE_IN_THE_MOOD pic.twitter.com/6HlNn1RDGJ — THEL1VE_OFFICIAL (@THEL1VE_LABEL) January 24, 2024

THE L1VE only said the Manila stop would be on April 13, the Saturday in between the Bangkok and Taipei dates, but did not mention the venue.

Other details like the seat plan and ticketing information will be announced at a later date.

Wheein, whose full name is Jung Whee-in, released her first full album "In The Mood" last year after launching two extended plays and her 2019 single album "Soar."

She has been an artist under THE L1VE since 2019, following the expiration of her exclusive contract with RBW, where Mamamoo is still under contract as of December last year.

Mamamoo is marking a decade in the K-pop industry. The girl group has released three albums and 12 extended plays.

