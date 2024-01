Kim Seon Ho returning to Manila for fan meet

Kim Seon-ho poses in front of the huge billboards of himself as Bench global ambassador.

MANILA, Philippines — Just months after his last visit, Korean actor Kim Seon-ho is coming back to the Philippines for a fan meet this April.

Concert promoter Make It Live announced that the actor will be staging his "Color+Full" Manila tour stop on April 13 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

It will be Seon Ho's fourth time visiting the Philippines in just over a year.

Additional details such as ticket prices and the seat plan will be announced at a later date.

Seon-ho was last in the country for the 2023 Asia Artist Awards at the Philippine Arena where he received awards for Best Artist (Television/Film) and Asia Celebrity (Television).

Earlier in 2023, Seon-ho held two fan meets in the Philippines, "One, Two, Three, Smile" in January and "Love to Meet Our Good Boy" in July.

The actor is best known for starring in the shows "Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha," "Start-Up," "Two Cops" and "Strongest Deliveryman," and last year made his feature film debut in "The Childe."

