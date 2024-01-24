Korean star Rowoon's Manila fan meet canceled

MANILA, Philippines — The management of Korean singer-actor Rowoon canceled his upcoming fan meet in Manila this March due to "unforeseen local circumstances."

FNC Entertainment gave the announcement on its website that the "An Ordinary Day" event that would have taken place in Araneta Coliseum on March 2 would no longer be pushing through.

"We apologize to all the fans waiting for the show for the inconvenience caused by its cancelation," the agency said, assuring all purchased tickets will be fully refunded.

Those who bought tickets via TicketNet using credits will get refunded "within 45 to 60 banking days from the cancelation announcement" while those who paid with cash can approach the Coliseum's TicketNet office within 15 days of the announcement.

Manila was not the only city affected as Rowoon's fan meeting in Hong Kong at the end of January was also canceled.

Rowoon, whose real name is Kim Seok-woo, debuted as a member of boy group SF9 in 2016, though last year, FNC Entertainment said the artist would pause from group activities to focus on his acting career.

He has appeared in the shows "Extraordinary You," "The King's Affection," "She Would Never Know," "Tomorrow," "Destined With You," and "The Matchmakers."

The singer-actor was in the Philippines last June 2022 also for a fan meeting organized by a local telecommunications company.

