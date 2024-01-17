^

Korean Wave

WATCH: K-pop band The Rose invites Filipinos to watch Manila concert

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
January 17, 2024 | 6:49pm

MANILA, Philippines — K-pop band The Rose is just a few days away from mounting its "Dawn to Dusk Asia Tour" in Manila. 

The indie band sent a video greeting for their fans to watch their upcoming concert on January 26 in Smart Araneta Coliseum. 

The four-member band is the act behind tracks "Back To Me," "Sour" and "Sorry." 

The Rose last visited Manila in January 2023 for their "Heal Together" concert. — Video courtesy of Ovation Productions, editing by Anjilica Andaya

