WATCH: K-pop band The Rose invites Filipinos to watch Manila concert

MANILA, Philippines — K-pop band The Rose is just a few days away from mounting its "Dawn to Dusk Asia Tour" in Manila.

The indie band sent a video greeting for their fans to watch their upcoming concert on January 26 in Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The four-member band is the act behind tracks "Back To Me," "Sour" and "Sorry."

The Rose last visited Manila in January 2023 for their "Heal Together" concert. — Video courtesy of Ovation Productions, editing by Anjilica Andaya

